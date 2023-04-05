Bangabazar fire manifests govt’s irresponsibility: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the Bangabazar fire has exposed the irresponsibility of the current government and the failure of its different agencies to take prompt steps to douse the blaze, reports UNB.

Speaking at an iftar party on Wednesday, he said several thousand people have been badly affected by the devastating fire at the Bangabazar market and the cries of the victims have overwhelmed the people of the entire country.

“We often say this regime is irresponsible and they can’t discharge their duties anywhere. Fire incidents may happen, but the government has no effective steps to promptly douse the flame and check casualties and losses,” the BNP leader said