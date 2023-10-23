BNP prepares for 28 Oct rally defying warnings, obstacles

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is preparing for its 28 October rally in Dhaka ignoring the warnings of the government, mass arrests and cases by police, party leaders said.

BNP leaders said now their goal is to make the rally a success peacefully and that the party would not engage in the clashes in advance either. The party leaders and activists have been instructed accordingly.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke about a road march from this grand rally during the final phase of the party’s one-point movement to oust the government. There is talk about whether the party would take position on the streets in Dhaka from the rally.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the journalists after a joint press conference on Sunday, “We have asked (the party men) to return to their respective places after the 28 October rally and to wait for the next course of the programme.”

Several party leaders said the 28 October rally will end with announcing the next course of the programme and they are moving ahead with such plans.