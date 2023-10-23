BNP prepares for 28 Oct rally defying warnings, obstacles

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is preparing for its 28 October rally in Dhaka ignoring the warnings of the government, mass arrests and cases by police, party leaders said.
BNP leaders said now their goal is to make the rally a success peacefully and that the party would not engage in the clashes in advance either. The party leaders and activists have been instructed accordingly.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke about a road march from this grand rally during the final phase of the party’s one-point movement to oust the government. There is talk about whether the party would take position on the streets in Dhaka from the rally.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the journalists after a joint press conference on Sunday, “We have asked (the party men) to return to their respective places after the 28 October rally and to wait for the next course of the programme.”
Several party leaders said the 28 October rally will end with announcing the next course of the programme and they are moving ahead with such plans.
Meanwhile, BNP sent a letter to the police seeking permission to hold the rally in front of the party’s central office in Naya Paltan.
If the police recommend an alternative venue, the party will then decide it through a discussion.
Several leaders said BNP, however, would try to hold the rally on 28 October and if the party faces any obstacle centring the rally, it will resist and try to take to the streets.
BNP Dhaka city unit member secretary Aminul Haque told Prothom Alo over the phone on Sunday afternoon that they want to hold the rally peacefully, but if they face any obstacles, they will resist.
BNP mulls laying a siege to the secretariat from the 28 October rally, but the programme is yet to be finalised.
Party leaders said they will start non-stop programmes after the grand rally, and the party will adopt the next course of action after observing the ruling party and police’s reaction to the Dhaka rally.
For this reason, all party leaders and activists have been instructed to take all-out preparations.
Saying that the rally is a part of the party’s broader movement, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said they will announce non-stop programmes after the rally.
Ignoring police raids
A party leader who stays on the frontline during the party programmes told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that a message on “Power first, prison behind” has been given to the grassroots.
Since police created obstacles during the big event of the party many times in the past, this time they are paying heed to it.
This leader said they have chalked out the plans and set alternative strategies to face all kinds of obstacles.
No matter how big the obstacle is this time leaders and activists will not retreat and they will try to implement the party decision defying all challenges.