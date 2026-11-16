Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shakti activists assault 5 officials, harass teacher over alleged Awami League links

Leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), student front of ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and Chhatra Shakti, student wing of National Citizen Party (NCP), have beaten five officials of Jagannath University over allegations of their involvement in the politics of the Awami League, whose activities are banned in the country, and the banned Chhatra League.

A teacher was also assaulted over the same allegation. The incidents took place at various offices and departments of the university between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm on Monday.

After beating the five officials, activists of JCD and Chhatra Shakti took them to the university proctor's office. They also demanded that the officials be handed over to the police.

At 5:30 pm on Monday, when this report was being written, the five officials were still being kept at the proctor's office. A meeting led by the vice-chancellor was underway on campus to decide what action would be taken against them.