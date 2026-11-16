Jagannath University
Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shakti activists assault 5 officials, harass teacher over alleged Awami League links
Leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), student front of ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and Chhatra Shakti, student wing of National Citizen Party (NCP), have beaten five officials of Jagannath University over allegations of their involvement in the politics of the Awami League, whose activities are banned in the country, and the banned Chhatra League.
A teacher was also assaulted over the same allegation. The incidents took place at various offices and departments of the university between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm on Monday.
After beating the five officials, activists of JCD and Chhatra Shakti took them to the university proctor's office. They also demanded that the officials be handed over to the police.
At 5:30 pm on Monday, when this report was being written, the five officials were still being kept at the proctor's office. A meeting led by the vice-chancellor was underway on campus to decide what action would be taken against them.
The five officials who were beaten are Himadri Shekhar Mondal, deputy director of the Controller of Examinations Office; Sanjay Kumar Paul, deputy director of the Finance and Accounts Office; Junaid Hossain, assistant registrar of the Film and Television Department; Nurul Huda, section officer at the Registrar's Office; and Saidur Rahman Rony, deputy registrar.
The teacher who was harassed is Professor Mozaharul Alam Selim, chairman of the Bangla Department.
Activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shakti claimed that some officials and employees of Jagannath University were involved in attempts to destabilise the situation across the country through arson and sabotage.
They alleged that these individuals were associated with the Awami League and the banned Chhatra League. They said they had prepared a list of teachers, officials, employees and students with such affiliations and were identifying them accordingly.
While visiting different offices and departments, activists of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shakti chanted slogans such as, “No room for Mujibism on this campus,” “Catch the League, put them in jail,” and “Smash and demolish the Chhatra League's strongholds.”
What has happened
During a visit to the campus, it was seen at around 12:30 pm that JCD activists were beating Junaid Hossain, assistant registrar of the Film and Television Department, in front of the university's Faculty of Business Studies building.
He was later taken from his office to the proctor's office. During this time, the activists also seized his mobile phone.
After leaving Junaid Hossain at the proctor's office, Chhatra Dal activists went towards the Faculty of Science. They searched for several officials there but returned without finding them.
Activists of Chhatra Shakti, the student organisation of the NCP, joined them there. Together, activists of the two organisations held an impromptu protest rally on campus.
At the rally, Chhatra Dal's university unit convener Mehedi Hasan Himel said, “We have obtained specific information against officials and employees on campus who held positions in the Awami League and Chhatra League. Violence in different parts of the country was carried out with financial support from these officials.”
Shaheen Mia, president of the Jagannath University unit of Chhatra Shakti, said, “There will be no compromise with any official here who is involved in Awami League politics and is still engaged in activism.”
After the rally, activists of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shakti were again seen visiting various offices and departments. At the beginning of their second round, they went to the Registrar's Office and began beating Sanjay Kumar Paul, deputy director there. His shirt was torn during the assault. He was then dragged to the proctor's office.
They subsequently went to the Bangla Department at the university's Bhasha Shaheed Rafiq Building and harassed its chairman, calling him a collaborator of the banned Awami League.
A photograph of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was found in a room of the department. Activists of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shakti brought the photograph outside and set fire to it.
The activists then went to the Controller of Examinations Office, where they beat deputy director Himadri Shekhar Mondal. His shirt was also torn as he was dragged away. He was subsequently taken to the proctor's office.
At around 2:30 pm, activists of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shakti visited the Bhasha Shaheed Rafiq Building for a second time. They beat section officer Nurul Huda and took him to the proctor's office. Similarly, deputy registrar Saidur Rahman was also beaten and taken to the proctor's office.
Asked about the overall situation, university Proctor Nasir Ahmad told Prothom Alo, “Legal action will be taken after verification and scrutiny based on specific evidence. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy against subversive activities. We urge everyone to act responsibly. An emergency meeting has been called to bring the situation under control.”