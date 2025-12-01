Reza Kibria says feels proud to officially join BNP

Reza Kibria has formally joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at an event at the BNP Chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, Dhaka around 11 a.m. today, Monday.

Reza Kibria, who is the son of Awami League leader and former finance minister Shah AMS Kibria, was the founding convener of the Gono Odhikar Parishad.

News of his possible joining the BNP surfaced early last month, and now it has been officially confirmed.