Reza Kibria says feels proud to officially join BNP
Reza Kibria has formally joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at an event at the BNP Chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, Dhaka around 11 a.m. today, Monday.
Reza Kibria, who is the son of Awami League leader and former finance minister Shah AMS Kibria, was the founding convener of the Gono Odhikar Parishad.
News of his possible joining the BNP surfaced early last month, and now it has been officially confirmed.
Reza Kibria said he feels proud to become a member of the BNP. He stated that the BNP has twice saved democracy from the fascist Awami League. Once it was President Ziaur Rahman, and the second time it was Khaleda Zia. This is a historic role of the BNP. Such an example cannot be found in any other country. For these reasons, he is drawn to the BNP.
He also mentioned that Ziaur Rahman is his political inspiration.
BNP’s leadership can fulfil the dreams of the country’s new generation, Reza Kibria added.
Although the party’s earlier vision has changed, he believes the BNP is capable of adapting to current realities.
At the event, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they are delighted and proud to welcome Reza Kibria into the party. On behalf of party chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, he officially greeted Kibria.
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said the country needs talented and capable leadership to carry out essential democratic reforms.
From that perspective, the party welcomes Reza Kibria under the BNP’s flag.
Reza Kibria intends to contest the upcoming national election from Habiganj-1 under the BNP’s ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol.
When the BNP announced candidates for 237 constituencies early last month, the Habiganj-1 seat was kept vacant.
In the 2018 general election, Reza Kibria contested from the same constituency under the paddy sheaf as a candidate of the Jatiya Oikya Front. Earlier, he had joined Gono Forum and later became its general secretary.
Disputes surrounding him caused a split in the party. Afterward, he and former Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Vice President Nurul Haque formed the Gono Odhikar Parishad, where he served as founding convener.
That party, too, later split due to disagreements involving him. He then stayed away from politics for quite some time – until now, as he joins the BNP.