10 special trains allocated for leaders, activists attending Tarique Rahman’s reception

Bangladesh Railway is set to operate 10 special trains to bring people to the programme organised to mark the return of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman to the country. Following BNP’s request, the railway will provide these special trains next Thursday in exchange for the fare. In addition, extra coaches will be added to regular trains for the convenience of those attending the rally.

A press release from the Ministry of Railways announced the operation of these special trains. The railway will receive approximately Tk 3.6 million in fare in return for running them.

Tarique Rahman is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka from London next Thursday. To mark his return from the United Kingdom after more than 17 years, BNP is organising a special programme. The party has arranged a reception on the 300-foot road in the capital for the occasion.