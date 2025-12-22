10 special trains allocated for leaders, activists attending Tarique Rahman’s reception
Bangladesh Railway is set to operate 10 special trains to bring people to the programme organised to mark the return of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman to the country. Following BNP’s request, the railway will provide these special trains next Thursday in exchange for the fare. In addition, extra coaches will be added to regular trains for the convenience of those attending the rally.
A press release from the Ministry of Railways announced the operation of these special trains. The railway will receive approximately Tk 3.6 million in fare in return for running them.
Tarique Rahman is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka from London next Thursday. To mark his return from the United Kingdom after more than 17 years, BNP is organising a special programme. The party has arranged a reception on the 300-foot road in the capital for the occasion.
According to the railway, BNP’s central and regional offices applied for special trains and additional coaches to transport the party’s leaders and activists to Dhaka for the acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s return to Bangladesh. In response, special trains will operate on 10 routes for party leaders and activists, and additional coaches will be added to several regularly operating trains.
To ensure the operation of these special trains, the regular service of certain trains has been cancelled for one day. These trains are the Rajbari Commuter (Rajbari–Poradah), Dhalarchar Express (Pabna–Rajshahi), and Rohanpur Commuter (Rohanpur–Rajshahi). The Ministry of Railways expressed regret for the temporary inconvenience to regular passengers on these routes.
Railway sources said BNP had applied to run 11 special trains. Due to an engine shortage, 10 trains have finally been allocated. In addition, 17 extra coaches are being added to other trains.
Routes of special trains
Based on BNP’s request, the special trains will operate on the following routes: Cox’s Bazar–Dhaka, Jamalpur–Mymensingh–Dhaka, Tangail–Dhaka, Bhairabbazar–Narsingdi–Dhaka, Joydebpur–Dhaka Cantonment (Gazipur), Panchagarh–Dhaka, Khulna–Dhaka, Chatmohar–Dhaka Cantonment (Pabna), Rajshahi–Dhaka, and Jashore–Dhaka. Each train will bring BNP’s leaders and activists to Dhaka and return them to their designated destinations after the programme.
Instructions have been issued to ensure compliance with the Election Code of Conduct 2025 as a condition for transporting party leaders and activists in the special trains and additional coaches.
Previously, Bangladesh Railway operated special trains at the designated fare to meet the requests of various political parties. During the tenure of the previous Awami League government, trains were hired to bring people to the ruling party’s rallies in Dhaka and across the country. After the fall of the Awami League government, Jamaat-e-Islami and BNP’s affiliate organisation Chhatra Dal have hired trains at the fixed fare to transport people to their programmes.
Around 7:15 pm, Ministry of Railways adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan posted on Facebook about the operation of special trains for BNP’s programme. He wrote that Bangladesh Railway is facing a severe shortage of locomotives (engines) and coaches.
Despite this, to facilitate public participation in the rally of their leader arriving from London, 10 out of the 11 requested trains have been provided as special reserved trains on 24 January, following applications from BNP’s central and divisional leaders. In addition, 17 extra coaches have been added to eight other trains. BNP will pay the designated fare for this.
Fauzul Kabir Khan wrote, “As a result, train services on two of our minor lines have been temporarily suspended. Passengers will be informed accordingly. In addition, regular passengers may face some inconvenience due to the special trains. We hope the travelling public of Bangladesh Railway will bear this temporary inconvenience to facilitate the democratic journey.”