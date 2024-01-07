Youth seen firing shots in broad daylight in Chattogram

A youth was seen firing shots in broad daylight during the clash between the supporters of the boat and the cauliflower candidates amid the voting in the 12th parliamentary elections in Chattogram on Sunday.
The incident took place around 10:30am at the Pahartali Degree College polling centre in Khulshi of the Chattogram-10 constituency.
The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the youth.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner Krishna Pada Roy told Prothom Alo on Sunday police were trying to identify the youth wielding a pistol. The police will hopefully trace the youth and arrest him, the police official added.
Two people, however, sustained bullet injuries during the clash. They were Shanta Barua, 30, and Md Jamal, 32. They were admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
Khulshi police station officer-in-charge (OC) Neyamot Ullah confirmed Prothom Alo about the injury of two people.
The police, however, brought the situation under control, he added.
Md Mohiuddin Bacchu is contesting the election from this constituency with boat symbol while former Chattogram City Corporation mayor Mohammad Manjur Alam is vying the polls independently with cauliflower symbol.