Commissions, govt to be responsible if July Charter not composed by July: Salahuddin Ahmed

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Friday remarked the interim government and the National Consensus Commission will be responsible if the July Charter is not composed by this July.

He further said an attempt has been going on to blame the BNP that the reforms are not being implemented due to the BNP. But actually, the BNP is making efforts to reach a consensus.

Salahuddin Ahmed was addressing a rally before a silent procession, organised by the Dhaka north city unit of the BNP in the capital’s Pallabi area this afternoon. The silent procession was organised to commemorate the martyrs of the mass uprising of 2024.

He asked who are the people who are now holding discussions at the reform commission, having food and returning in the evening without giving any decision. Some of them had maintained communication with the Awami League at different times. It would be bad luck for the nation if the reform commission had to make a decision hearing their opinions.