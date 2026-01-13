Jamaat ameer gets gunman, special security at residence
The government has decided to provide armed bodyguards, or gunmen, to ensure the personal security of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman. At the same time, it has directed that uniformed armed police be deployed to ensure security at his residence.
In a gazette issued today, the Ministry of Home Affairs instructed police headquarters to take the necessary measures in this regard, on Tuesday.
The gazette from the Ministry of Home Affairs states that Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman faces a high level of security risk or threat. For this reason, the ministry has requested that gunmen be assigned to ensure his personal security and that uniformed armed police be deployed at his residence, with necessary measures taken accordingly.
Earlier, on 17 December, an application was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting round-the-clock gunmen for Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman and uniformed armed police for the security of his residence. The application was submitted by the party’s office secretary A F M Abdus Sattar. After verification, the government decided to provide gunmen and residential security as requested.
As a result, gunmen have so far been assigned to four individuals, including Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman. Earlier, Charmonai Pir and Islami Andolan Bangladesh ameer Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Ganosamhati Andolon chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, and BNP leader Masud Arun had also been provided gunmen.
Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, around 20 politicians applied to the Ministry of Home Affairs for arms licences and armed bodyguards. In some cases, letters were submitted on behalf of their parties requesting security arrangements. Decisions on those applications are now being made.
On 14 December, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the “2025 Firearms Licence and Retainer Appointment Policy for Politically Important Persons and Parliamentary Candidates.”
The policy was introduced to provide firearms licences and armed guards for politically significant individuals and candidates in the national election. Following the issuance of the policy, applications to the ministry began to increase.