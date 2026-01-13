Jamaat ameer gets gunman, special security at residence

The government has decided to provide armed bodyguards, or gunmen, to ensure the personal security of Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman. At the same time, it has directed that uniformed armed police be deployed to ensure security at his residence.

In a gazette issued today, the Ministry of Home Affairs instructed police headquarters to take the necessary measures in this regard, on Tuesday.

The gazette from the Ministry of Home Affairs states that Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman faces a high level of security risk or threat. For this reason, the ministry has requested that gunmen be assigned to ensure his personal security and that uniformed armed police be deployed at his residence, with necessary measures taken accordingly.

Earlier, on 17 December, an application was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting round-the-clock gunmen for Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman and uniformed armed police for the security of his residence. The application was submitted by the party’s office secretary A F M Abdus Sattar. After verification, the government decided to provide gunmen and residential security as requested.