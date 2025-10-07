Tarique Rahman’s interview has given the world confidence in him: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir believes that the interviews given by the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman to two international media outlets highlighted his capability to lead the country.

The BNP leader said, “We are now extremely optimistic that the interviews our leader gave yesterday to BBC and the Financial Times have not only given confidence to the people of Bangladesh but also to the entire world that our leader is capable of leading our nation.”

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made these remarks as a special speaker at a grand rally of teachers in Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital today, Tuesday afternoon.