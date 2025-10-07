Tarique Rahman’s interview has given the world confidence in him: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir believes that the interviews given by the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman to two international media outlets highlighted his capability to lead the country.
The BNP leader said, “We are now extremely optimistic that the interviews our leader gave yesterday to BBC and the Financial Times have not only given confidence to the people of Bangladesh but also to the entire world that our leader is capable of leading our nation.”
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made these remarks as a special speaker at a grand rally of teachers in Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital today, Tuesday afternoon.
The event was organised by the Shikkhak-Karmachari Oikya Jote demanding the nationalisation of jobs for recognised private institution teachers and staff.
Addressing the teachers present at the gathering held on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that Tarique Rahman’s influence must be strengthened and spread to every village.
The BNP secretary general said that the party is aware of the teachers’ demands, which are also BNP’s own. These demands are included in the party’s announced 31-point manifesto.
Highlighting the significant role of teachers in the upcoming election, the BNP secretary general said, “You will fulfil your responsibilities everywhere. A deep conspiracy has begun to divert the election onto a different course. You must remain vigilant and watchful so that no one can carry that out.”
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman was the chief guest at the grand rally. The event was chaired by Shikkhak-Karmachari Oikya Jote chairman Md Selim Bhuiyan and conducted by secretary general Chowdhury Mugisuddin Mahmud and Bangladesh Teachers’ Association secretary general Zakir Hossain.