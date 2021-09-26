GM Quader warns against ‘depoliticisation’

Speaking at a programme at Jatiya Party chairman's Banani office, GM Quader alleged that 'depoliticisation' is going on in the country in the name of multiparty democracy.
"If this depoliticisation continues, people will move out of politics, and then there'll be no politics and politicians in the country," he observed.
To get rid of depoliticisation, the Jatiya Party chief said the election commission must be formed by enacting a law. "The election commission has to be strengthened with ensuring all its powers as per the constitution."
GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, said free, fair, neutral and acceptable polls will be possible only if all the branches of the government, including the executive one, work under the election commission during the election period.
He said people will start getting the taste of real democracy once their representatives are elected through fair elections.
At the programme, some leaders who have recently been promoted to different posts greeted GM Quader with bouquets.