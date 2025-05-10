Demand to ban AL
March to Dhaka from across country, if no decision comes soon: Nahid
National Citizen Party (NCP) convenor Nahid Islam on Friday warned that if no decision on the banning of Awami League comes within the shortest possible time, a march to Dhaka from all over the country would be organised once again.
“The sit-in at Shahbagh will continue. All forces of the July will remain united on the question of Awami League and the sovereignty of the country regardless of party affiliation, and that is the expectation,” Nahid Islam said in a post on his verified Facebook page at 8:00 pm on Friday.
Mentioning that ‘blockades’ have been initiated at different points of Dhaka city, Nahid Islam wrote in the Facebook post, “If a decision does not come soon, then the entire Bangladesh will march to Dhaka city again.”
Calling for unity in the demand to ban the Awami League, Nahid Islam further wrote, “Let all pro-Bangladesh forces unite to ban the anti-sovereignty, anti-independence, anti-July, anti-democracy, anti-Islam, anti-women, and anti-humanity fascist terrorist Mujibist organisation Awami League.”
Before this, Nahid Islam raised three demands in another post in his Facebook page.
These are; (1) Awami League must be declared a terrorist organisation and banned; (2) Provisions must be incorporated in the International Crimes Tribunal Act to prosecute Awami League as a party, and (3) a July Declaration must be announced.