March to Dhaka from across country, if no decision comes soon: Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) convenor Nahid Islam on Friday warned that if no decision on the banning of Awami League comes within the shortest possible time, a march to Dhaka from all over the country would be organised once again.

“The sit-in at Shahbagh will continue. All forces of the July will remain united on the question of Awami League and the sovereignty of the country regardless of party affiliation, and that is the expectation,” Nahid Islam said in a post on his verified Facebook page at 8:00 pm on Friday.