No fear of election engineering, BNP set for landslide victory: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said he does not see any risk of so-called election engineering in the upcoming national parliament elections.

He also expressed confidence that his party will secure a landslide victory.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in the Kalibari area of Thakurgaon town at around 11:15 am on Tuesday, Mirza Fakhrul said, “This time, checks and balances as well as counter-balances are functioning properly. As a result, there is no concern about so-called election engineering. We are hopeful that BNP will achieve a landslide win.”

When asked specifically about election engineering, he said the party had not yet deliberated on the issue in detail. “There remains some residual concern because over the past 15 years elections have seen extensive irregularities and engineering, to the extent that many people find it hard to believe a fair election is possible. However, overall it appears that this election will be a good one and that engineering will not be able to exert an effective influence,” he said.

Responding to allegations that the field-level administration has been “set up” by Jamaat-e-Islami, the BNP secretary general said such claims had appeared in the media, but he did not view the situation that way.

“My understanding is that government officials will perform their duties responsibly. Individuals may hold political opinions, but everyone must act in accordance with rules and responsibilities. Given the presence of checks and balances in this election, I don’t see a risk of so-called election engineering,” he added.

Mirza Fakhrul further said there had been widespread discussion nationwide about the election, particularly in the media, and that public anxiety had grown due to the long gap without polls.

“So far, however, the environment for this election appears positive. There were a few incidents in the early stages, but since then all sides have shown restraint. At this point, the overall atmosphere remains favourable,” he said.

Claiming that BNP chairman Tarique Rahman’s visit to Thakurgaon had played a positive role in local politics, Mirza Fakhrul said the visit had significantly strengthened the party’s political momentum.

Outlining BNP’s expectations from the election, he said, “We have been fighting for the restoration and advancement of democracy for the past 15 to 16 years. This election will be the gateway. Once we cross this gateway, we can return to a democratic environment. If the election is free and fair, it will create space for democratic practice in the state and society. That is why I am personally attaching great importance to this election.”

Speaking about the overall situation surrounding the polls, he stated that political parties had conducted their activities cautiously to ensure the election takes place smoothly. “I am optimistic that the election will be good.”

Asked whether BNP would accept the election results regardless of the outcome, Mirza Fakhrul said the party had always done so. “Even in 2008, when we won only 30 seats, we still went to parliament,” he noted.

Commenting on the campaign of the 11-party alliance, he said newly formed parties tend to make more noise, while Jamaat-e-Islami is a highly strategic party that campaigns in various ways and attempts to mislead people. “However, these tactics do not prove very effective,” he added.

In response to a question about whether he sensed fear among the Hindu community, Mirza Fakhrul said apprehensions may exist. “It is not that Bangladesh will become a paradise overnight. Despite some problems, those of us engaged in positive politics are encouraging everyone to go to the polling centres. We are telling people: go and vote for whoever you like; it is your right. The administration is also saying the same. We are hopeful that Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and Muslims alike will all turn out to vote.”

Asked whether BNP is under pressure over the election, Mirza Fakhrul said the party treats every election seriously.

“We are taking every rival party seriously and preparing accordingly. We remain confident that BNP will achieve a landslide victory this time,” he said.