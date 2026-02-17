BNP MPs not to take duty-free vehicles, govt plots
The members of parliament from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the 13th national parliament have decided that they will not accept duty-free vehicles or government residential plots under official entitlement schemes.
Shortly after 11:30 am today, Tuesday, the newly elected BNP MPs held a meeting in the parliamentary party meeting room following the oath-taking ceremony.
Tarique Rahman, chairman of the BNP, presided over the meeting.
Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell, confirmed the matter.
At the first meeting of the parliamentary party, members unanimously elected BNP chairman Tarique Rahman as leader of the house and prime minister, Sayrul Kabir Khan stated.
Earlier, shortly before 10:45 am, the elected BNP candidates took oath as MPs in the oath taking room of the national parliament building.
AMM Nasir Uddin, chief election commissioner, administered the oath. However, they did not take oath as members of the constitutional reform commission.
Before the oath-taking ceremony began, Salahuddin Ahmed, a newly elected BNP MP from Cox’s Bazar-1 and a member of the party’s standing committee, addressed the party MPs present in the oath room and issued a directive.
In his directive, Salahuddin Ahmed stated that they had been elected as MPs in accordance with the constitution. They had not been elected as members of the constitutional reform council.