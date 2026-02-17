BNP MPs not to take duty-free vehicles, govt plots

The members of parliament from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the 13th national parliament have decided that they will not accept duty-free vehicles or government residential plots under official entitlement schemes.

Shortly after 11:30 am today, Tuesday, the newly elected BNP MPs held a meeting in the parliamentary party meeting room following the oath-taking ceremony.

Tarique Rahman, chairman of the BNP, presided over the meeting.

Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell, confirmed the matter.