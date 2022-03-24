Govt conspiring to increase prices of all commodities further by increasing gas tariff: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday warned that the government will not get any escape route if it does not quit power immediately apologising to people for misdeeds, reports UNB.

“The general secretary of Awami League has said we’ve to join the polls with regret. I want to tell him to offer apology to people for your misdeeds like killing and torturing people, unfairly arresting Khaleda Zia, filing false cases against 35 lakh (3.5 million) political activists and making more than 600 people disappeared,” he said.