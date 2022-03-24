Govt conspiring to increase prices of all commodities further by increasing gas tariff: Mirza Fakhrul

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also called upon the government to apologise for the sin they have committed by snatching people’s voting and other rights. “Quit power and hand over power to a neutral government for holding credible elections under a neutral Election Commission ... or else, you won’t find a way to escape.”
Peshajibi Shomonnoy Committee arranged the programme at the National Press Club on the role of professionals in the country’s Liberation War.
Fakhrul also urged all the political parties, all political forces and individuals who believe in democracy to get united to end misrule and restore democracy and people’s voting and other rights by establishing a pro-people government.
The BNP secretary general alleged that people are going through serious ordeals as the ruling party business syndicate unusually hiked the prices of all commodities. “When people are lining up behind the trucks selling daily essentials like rice, pulses and oil at subsidised prices, the government is conspiring to push up the prices of all commodities further by increasing the gas tariff.”
He said there is no alternative to wage a mass movement against the government to get rid of the current situation of the country.