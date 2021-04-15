Govt launches 'crackdown' in lockdown: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged the leaders and activists of his party and its associate bodies are being arrested and harassed in connection with cases related to Hefazat-e-Islam despite the Bangladesh Nationalist Party having no connection with Hefazat or any of its programmes.

"It is as if the government is using the lockdown to launch a crackdown," said Mirza Fakhrul, making the allegation in a virtual press briefing.

The BNP secretary general said the people hit by the second wave of coronavirus have become helpless, and money, arms and power have been proved meaningless during this calamity.