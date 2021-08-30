Return missing people to their families: Fakhrul to govt

The BNP leader said the children of the victims of the enforced disappearance still wait for the return of their fathers.

“You’ve heard the cries of the children of the victims. You (govt) say there is no such incident (forced disappearances) here. If so, where did they go? It’s your responsibility to trace them and give them back to their families one by one. You must do it. Otherwise, you’ll be tried in people's court.”