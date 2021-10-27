Govt out to clear election field: Fakhrul

BNP on Wednesday alleged that its leaders and workers have been implicated in cases filed over recent communal violence as part of a government’s blueprint to clear the field ahead of the next national election.

“After any incident, the government always files cases against BNP leaders and activists without examining the fact with a motive to suppress and eliminate its opponents. The same way now BNP leaders and activists are being implicated in the case filed over the attacks on puja mandaps,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, the BNP leader also said the government is trying to protect the real offenders by arresting the opposition activists over the communal violence.