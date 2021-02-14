Govt playing with fire, warns BNP

The BNP leader also said the government turned down news channel Al Jazeera's recent report on Bangladesh with political statements instead of tackling it with facts and documents.

He said The Economist magazine also ran a report on Bangladesh, but the government still did not dare to protest it while the prime minister's foreign affairs advisor Gowher Rizvi could not give proper answers to any question during an interview by Deutsche Welle.

Meanwhile, the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council at a meeting on 9 February discussed the ways to revoke the gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman for 'violating' the constitution, 'abetting' the self-proclaimed killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in escaping the country.

Bir Uttam, the second-highest award for individual gallantry in Bangladesh, was conferred on Ziaur Rahman for his contributions to the Liberation War as a sector commander.