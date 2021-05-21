Govt teaching journalists a 'good lesson': Fakhrul

BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday that the government wants to teach journalists a good lesson by detaining Prothom Alo’s senior correspondent Rozina Islam in prison.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “The government wants to teach journalists a good lesson, telling them not to jump about too much. This demon must be driven away, the country must rise up.”

The BNP leader came up with this statement on Friday morning while speaking at an event at the national press club in Dhaka, organised by Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, BNP’s women's wing.

BNP’s secretary general said, “All democratic institutions of the country have been destroyed. Now, the bureaucrats are the leaders of the ruling party. They are openly involved in politics and talk about running the country. The Awami League (AL) government is responsible for creating such situation. They have destroyed all sectors including law, justice, governance, economy and health.”