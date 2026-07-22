What will happen to expelled Jamaat leader Gazi Nazrul's parliamentary seat?

Under Bangladesh's election laws, anyone contesting a parliamentary election must either be nominated by a political party or run as an independent candidate. Those elected on a party ticket are recognised in Parliament as members of that party.

The qualifications and disqualifications for parliamentary candidates are laid out in Article 66 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Order (RPO). If a person becomes disqualified after being elected, they may lose their parliamentary seat.

Article 66 lists the circumstances under which a person is disqualified from being elected or remaining a MP. One of those is conviction for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude. However, the individual must have been sentenced to at least two years'' imprisonment.

The Constitution states that a person is not qualified to be elected or remain an MP if they are convicted of a criminal offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to no less than two years in prison, and five years have not elapsed since their release.

Meanwhile, Article 70 of the Constitution provides that if an MP elected as a nominee of a political party resigns from that party or votes against it in Parliament, the parliamentary seat becomes vacant.