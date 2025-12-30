UN condoles death of Khaleda Zia

The United Nations (UN) today, Tuesday expressed deep condolences over the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, extending sympathy to her family and reaffirming solidarity with Bangladesh.

In a condolence message, the UN in Bangladesh said it "expresses its deepest condolences following the passing of former prime minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia."

"On this sad occasion, the United Nations expresses its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the honourable former prime minister and reaffirms its solidarity with the government and people of Bangladesh," the message added.