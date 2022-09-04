DMP prepares list of root-level opposition leaders

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has taken an initiative to prepare a list of leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other oppositions in the capital. They will also note detailed information about the political personalities, including name, address, party designation, and contact number.

According to sources, the list is being prepared for the upcoming (12th) Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections. But the police claimed that they took the initiative to thwart sabotage activities in the name of anti-government movement and take legal action immediately after any untoward incident.