Consensus commission withdraws NCC proposal: Ali Riaz
The National Consensus Commission has withdrawn its earlier proposal for the formation of a National Constitutional Council (NCC). Instead, it has now proposed the formation of a “Committee for Appointments to Constitutional and Statutory Bodies.”
This information was shared by professor Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the consensus commission.
Ali Riaz made the announcement today, Wednesday, during a meeting between the consensus commission and political parties held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.
He stated that the commission has stepped back from the NCC proposal after giving importance to the opinions of political parties. Changes have also been made to the structure of the newly proposed committee. While the NCC had proposed including the president and chief justice, they will not be part of the new committee.
Instead, the speakers of both the upper and lower houses will be included. The committee’s sole responsibility will be to oversee appointments to constitutional and statutory bodies. It will not have authority over the appointments of the attorney general or the chiefs of the three services.
Ali Riaz further stated that the new committee will comprise seven members, with the speaker of the lower house serving as chair.
The proposed committee members are: the prime minister, the speaker (lower house), the speaker (upper house), the leader of the opposition, a representative from opposition parties other than the main opposition, a representative of the president (with qualifications defined by law), and a justice of the Appellate Division nominated by the chief justice.
Today's meeting is currently underway to discuss this new proposal by the consensus commission.