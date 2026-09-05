People want relief from current govt, says Jamaat chief at Long March in Cumilla

Saying that people in the country want relief from the current government, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman said the government had failed to keep the promises it made to the people before the election.

Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks as the chief guest at a roadside rally of the 11-party alliance’s long march in the Paduar Bazar area of Cumilla on Saturday afternoon. At the beginning of his speech, he demanded the swift implementation of the Cumilla division. He also called for a feasibility study on reopening Cumilla Airport.

Shafiqur Rahman said that when Sylhet was made a division in 1994, there were simultaneous demands for Cumilla to become a division. But Cumilla did not get divisional status at the time. Asking what fault the people of Cumilla had committed, he said there should be no more “dilly-dallying” over the Cumilla division and that it must be implemented quickly. He said the greater Noakhali area was also demanding divisional status and deserved it. However, Cumilla’s divisional status should be implemented first, he added.