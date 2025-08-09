BNP presented nearly 99pc of the reforms long ago: Tarique Rahman
BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has said that nearly 99 per cent of the reforms the current government is talking about were already presented to the nation by the BNP a long time ago.
He made these remarks today, Saturday afternoon, while addressing the National Council of the Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh (DAB) as the chief guest.
Joining the event virtually from London, Tarique Rahman said, “We put forward 31 points. Today, the reforms being discussed, the reform commissions formed by the current government, and the opinions being shared by political parties—all of these discussions revolve around proposals of which 99 per cent were presented to the nation by the BNP two and a half years ago.”
Tarique Rahman said the DAB council proves that the claim of absence of democratic practice within political parties is not entirely true.
He added that late President Ziaur Rahman introduced multi-party democracy in the country, and Khaleda Zia steered the nation towards parliamentary democracy.
Therefore, it is the responsibility of the present generation to keep that democratic tradition alive and gradually strengthen its foundation, the BNP acting chairman noted.
Addressing physicians, Tarique Rahman said that among the BNP’s 31 points, the proposals related to the health sector require active participation from the medical community to be implemented.
“The government alone cannot implement these. Neither party MPs nor leaders will be able to do so. Your cooperation is needed—every member of DAB, every councilor must play an active role, otherwise it will not be possible.”
Tarique Rahman noted that over the past 15 years, thousands of people have been killed or subjected to violence, countless have been injured, and many have gone missing. The people’s expectation, he said, is for a peaceful Bangladesh.
“If we all work together to fulfill that expectation, it will certainly be possible to build a different Bangladesh. The country belongs to everyone, so building it is everyone’s responsibility,” he added.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also spoke at the event as a special guest.
The council was chaired by BNP Chairperson’s Adviser and former secretary Ismail Zabihullah.
Other speakers included BNP chairperson’s adviser Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and BNP’s central education secretary and Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University (BOU), Professor ABM Obaidul Islam, among others.