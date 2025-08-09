BNP presented nearly 99pc of the reforms long ago: Tarique Rahman

BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has said that nearly 99 per cent of the reforms the current government is talking about were already presented to the nation by the BNP a long time ago.

He made these remarks today, Saturday afternoon, while addressing the National Council of the Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh (DAB) as the chief guest.

Joining the event virtually from London, Tarique Rahman said, “We put forward 31 points. Today, the reforms being discussed, the reform commissions formed by the current government, and the opinions being shared by political parties—all of these discussions revolve around proposals of which 99 per cent were presented to the nation by the BNP two and a half years ago.”