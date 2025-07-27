We won’t let Bangladesh be run by the old system: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam made the remarks at a street rally, held at the Old Collectorate ground in Moktarpara of Netrokona on Sunday afternoon, as part of the NCP’s “July March to Build the Nation” programme.

“Netrokona is plagued by numerous problems—poor education, failing healthcare, and a lack of employment. The NCP is determined to address these issues. We have launched a nationwide movement for reform. We are calling for a new constitution, one that will require the election of a Constituent Assembly, through which ordinary people—those who rose in the mass uprising—will determine the future constitution of Bangladesh,” he said.

The NCP convenor stated that exactly a year ago in July, Sheikh Hasina was ousted from Bangladesh through martyrdom. Those responsible for mass killing—including Sheikh Hasina and leaders of the Awami League—must be brought to justice.”