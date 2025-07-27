We won’t let Bangladesh be run by the old system: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has declared that Bangladesh will no longer be allowed to function under the old system and laws.
“In July and August, we said we would build a new Bangladesh. We need a new settlement. We will not allow this country to be governed by the old system anymore. We aim to establish a just and welfare-oriented state, where people will be treated with dignity across all sectors—education, healthcare, and more,” he said.
Nahid Islam made the remarks at a street rally, held at the Old Collectorate ground in Moktarpara of Netrokona on Sunday afternoon, as part of the NCP’s “July March to Build the Nation” programme.
“Netrokona is plagued by numerous problems—poor education, failing healthcare, and a lack of employment. The NCP is determined to address these issues. We have launched a nationwide movement for reform. We are calling for a new constitution, one that will require the election of a Constituent Assembly, through which ordinary people—those who rose in the mass uprising—will determine the future constitution of Bangladesh,” he said.
The NCP convenor stated that exactly a year ago in July, Sheikh Hasina was ousted from Bangladesh through martyrdom. Those responsible for mass killing—including Sheikh Hasina and leaders of the Awami League—must be brought to justice.”
He went on to say, “We are visiting one after another district to carry forward the hopes and aspirations of the youth who took to the streets during the July uprising, and of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives. We believe the July uprising is the most significant political event since independence. The fascist regime that has persecuted people, made victims of enforced disappearance and murdered opposition activists, and robbed the nation, was overthrown by the youth and the general public.”
According to him, “One of the principal demands of the uprising was justice for the fascist government and its forces who carried out countless atrocities and looted public wealth. Alongside our demand for the prosecution of Awami League’s armed thugs, we are marching nationwide for reform and a new constitution.”
NCP convener Nahid Islam emphasised that the party was formed with the youth in mind. “We want to empower the younger generation to build a better Bangladesh for all ages and all classes. Young people are stepping up to take responsibility. The elders among us will act as our guardians, offering advice and guidance to the NCP. The party will fight for the rights and dignity of ordinary people. The struggle against Mujibism and Indian hegemony has begun—and it will continue.”
NCP senior joint secretary Tasnim Zara, central organiser (North) Pritam Sohag, and central member Fahim Khan Pathan also addressed the gathering.
Although chief organisers Hasnat Abdullah (Southern region) and Sarjis Alam (Northern region) were present, they did not speak. After the rally, central NCP leaders departed for Sherpur.