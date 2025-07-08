Chinese envoy meets BNP delegation led by Fakhrul
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on a BNP delegation, led by party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, on Tuesday.
The meeting was held at around 11 am at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan political office, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.
He said the Chinese envoy had a cordial discussion with the BNP leaders, following their recent visit to China.
Apart from Fakhrul, BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Begum Selima Rahman and the BNP Chairperson’s Special Assistant ABM Abdus Sattar were present.
Details of the discussion were not disclosed, but party sources said they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.
On 22 June, a high-level nine-member BNP delegation, led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, visited China for five days at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC).