Chinese envoy meets BNP delegation led by Fakhrul

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on a BNP delegation, led by party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at around 11 am at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan political office, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the Chinese envoy had a cordial discussion with the BNP leaders, following their recent visit to China.