Govt replaces DSA with CSA to fool the people: Mirza Fakhrul

Asked about probable consultation with stakeholders before formulating the new law, Mirza Fakhrul said they are well aware of the ruling party’s character and do not expect any initiative of consultation from them.

“Awami League always kept democracy, freedom of expression under its control. It is nothing new, they have been doing so since 1975,” he added.

The ruling party held an extended meeting with its leaders from all levels at Ganabhaban, the official residence of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also the party president, in Dhaka on Sunday. The party high-command provided different instructions to the grassroots leaders regarding the next parliamentary polls.