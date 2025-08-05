July Uprising anniversary
NCP leaders Sarjis, Hasnat, 3 others in Cox's Bazar, rumours abound
Five top leaders of National Citizen Party (NCP) suddenly turned up at Cox's Bazar on the day commemorating one year of the July mass uprising. According to Cox's Bazar airport sources, three five leaders arrived from Dhaka at 11:30am today, Tuesday.
The leaders are NCP's chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, chief coordinator (northern region) Sarjis Alam, chief coordinator (southern region) Hasnat Abdullah and senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara. Tasnim Jara's husband Khaled Saifullah was with them too. He is a joint convener of NCP.
The sudden arrival of these five leaders NCP in Cox's Bazar has given rise to all sorts of rumours and speculations.
According to sources at the airport and other related officials, five leaders of the NCP disembarked from a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight along with other passengers and traveled to the Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa (formerly known as Royal Tulip), a five-star hotel in Inani Beach, Ukhiya, about 20 kilometers from the airport. They were picked up from the airport in the hotel’s minibus.
Law enforcement officials revealed that neither the local administration nor the security agencies had been informed in advance about the sudden arrival of the five NCP leaders in Cox’s Bazar.
Rumours have spread within political circles that the five leaders went to Cox’s Bazar to meet with former US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas.
Cox’s Bazar district BNP president Shahjahan Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that the unexpected arrival of the top five NCP leaders in Cox’s Bazar on the anniversary of the July uprising, and their stay at a five-star hotel located 15 to 20 kilometers away from town, has raised suspicions. “It’s sparking all sorts of curiosity among people,” he said. “Especially after hearing about a possible meeting with Peter Haas, public speculation has intensified.” However, he remained uncertain about Peter Haas’s presence and said he was looking into the matter.
Peter Haas is currently a strategic adviser to Excelerate Energy, a US-based multinational company involved in the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Previously, he had been the 17th US Ambassador to Bangladesh. He held the position from January 2022 to July 2024.
As of 3:15 PM, when this report was being written, journalists were stationed outside the Sea Pearl hotel. A few BNP activists and supporters were also seen at the location.
On such a significant day, the presence of five NCP leaders in Cox’s Bazar has sparked widespread discussion. A Facebook user named Jahangir Alam wrote, “Why are they in Cox’s Bazar on such a significant day?”
When Prothom Alo contacted Nasiruddin Patwari for comment, he passed the phone to Hasnat Abdullah. Hasnat then handed the phone to retired army officer Kamruzzaman, who identified himself as the chief security officer of the Sea Pearl Hotel.
Kamruzzaman told Prothom Alo that neither Peter Haas nor anyone of that profile had come to their hotel.
Speaking to the private television channel Ekhon TV, NCP leader Nasiruddin Patwari said they had gone to Cox’s Bazar for recreation. He dismissed the rumour of a meeting with Peter Haas as baseless and misinformation.
Various events are being held in Dhaka to mark the first anniversary of the July popular uprising. An event, “Celebrating 36 July,” began in the morning at Manik Mia Avenue. The event, organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, will feature a reading of the historic July Charter.
The interim government’s Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, is scheduled to read out the July Charter at 5 PM at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.
