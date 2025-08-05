NCP leaders Sarjis, Hasnat, 3 others in Cox's Bazar, rumours abound

The sudden arrival of these five leaders NCP in Cox's Bazar has given rise to all sorts of rumours and speculations.

According to sources at the airport and other related officials, five leaders of the NCP disembarked from a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight along with other passengers and traveled to the Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa (formerly known as Royal Tulip), a five-star hotel in Inani Beach, Ukhiya, about 20 kilometers from the airport. They were picked up from the airport in the hotel’s minibus.

Law enforcement officials revealed that neither the local administration nor the security agencies had been informed in advance about the sudden arrival of the five NCP leaders in Cox’s Bazar.

Rumours have spread within political circles that the five leaders went to Cox’s Bazar to meet with former US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas.