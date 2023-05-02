Khaleda’s health: Physicians advise new tests

Physicians on Tuesday advised to conduct several new tests on ailing BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and they would then decide on her treatment after reviewing the test results.

After that, it will be learned when the former prime minister will return home.

Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for health check-up on Saturday, but physicians advised him getting admission to the hospital and she has undergone various tests at the hospital over the past two days.