'Zia family plans to take Khaleda Zia to London'

Former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s family plans to take her to London for advanced treatment if her physical condition improves even slightly.

The Qatar Embassy is being contacted regarding an air ambulance.

Around noon, Mahdi Amin, adviser to BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, wrote on his verified Facebook page.

Meanwhile, BNP has called a press conference today, Saturday, at 5:00pm at the party chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

“From what we have heard, if the physical condition of this uncompromising leader—immersed in the prayers and love of the people—improves somewhat, the Zia family is planning to take her to London for advanced treatment,” he wrote.