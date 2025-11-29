'Zia family plans to take Khaleda Zia to London'
Former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s family plans to take her to London for advanced treatment if her physical condition improves even slightly.
The Qatar Embassy is being contacted regarding an air ambulance.
Around noon, Mahdi Amin, adviser to BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, wrote on his verified Facebook page.
Meanwhile, BNP has called a press conference today, Saturday, at 5:00pm at the party chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka.
“From what we have heard, if the physical condition of this uncompromising leader—immersed in the prayers and love of the people—improves somewhat, the Zia family is planning to take her to London for advanced treatment,” he wrote.
Mahdi Amin also wrote that Tarique Rahman and his wife have already contacted the hospital and physicians in London under whose care she stayed for four months earlier this year and had significantly recovered.
He added that arrangements are being undertaken for a special air ambulance equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
Mahdi Amin wrote that although Khaleda Zia is admitted to Evercare Hospital, her treatment is being overseen mainly by specialist physicians from both home and abroad.
Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman are maintaining continuous virtual communication with the physicians from London and taking necessary measures.
When contacted for further information, Mahdi Amin told Prothom Alo that they have been communicating with the London hospital where the BNP chairperson previously received treatment. He also confirmed that the Qatar Embassy is being contacted to arrange an air ambulance to take her to London.