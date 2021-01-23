Hartal in Companiganj tomorrow for 'insulting' Quader's family

The civil society has called a half-day (8am to 2pm) hartal in Noakhali's Companiganj upazila on Sunday.

The strike was called to protest the insults against the family of Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.

The protesters also demand for the repeal of the district Awami League committee and the expulsion of Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, the MP of Noakhali-4 constituency (Sadar and Subarnachar).

Abdul Quader Mirza, the younger brother of Obaidul Quader and newly elected mayor of Basurhat municipality, announced the programme at Basurhat Bangabandhu Chattar in Companiganj on Saturday morning.

At the same time, he also declared for a non-stop sit-in protest on Saturday, as a preparation for the hartal. Upazila Awami League has supported the hartal called by the civic society

Abdul Quader Mirza, brother of the bridge minister, confirmed the strike.

He said, the strike was announced in protest against MP Ekramul Karim Chowdhury's harsh remarks about the family of Liberation War commander and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader in Companiganj.

He said the agitation would continue till MP Ekramul was expelled from the party, the district Awami League committee was canceled and action was taken against evil politics. The next programme will be announced after the strike from 6 am to 2 pm tomorrow.