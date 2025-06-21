Election not possible without govt cooperation: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday said it is not possible to hold a national election without the government's cooperation despite the Election Commission’s constitutional independence.

“No matter how independent the EC is said to be, it is not possible to hold an election without the government's support. We have to conduct the polls with cooperation from the government," he told reporters after inaugurating a daylong training programme on electoral laws and rules at the Electoral Training Institute in the capital.

He said the EC relies on support from law enforcement agencies, the administration and its officials to hold the election. “So, the government will naturally play a key role in the election. It (election) won’t be possible without it,” the CEC said.