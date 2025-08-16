Those who doubt the election are not pro-democracy forces: Salahuddin

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that those who are giving various statements against democracy casting doubt over the upcoming parliamentary polls are not pro-democracy forces.

The BNP leader said, “They are the forces against the people of Bangladesh. They may be twisting their words for one reason or another, either to delay the election, to disrupt it, or to prevent it from being held at all. But the people of Bangladesh are united".

He said this while addressing a dua mahfil (special prayer) organised by the Jubo Dal in the capital’s Naya Paltan marking BNP chairperson's 81 birthday seeking prayer for her recovery.

BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said that the people of Bangladesh are determined to uphold democracy and exercise their right to vote.

He remarked that the people would resist anyone speaking against these principles.