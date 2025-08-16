Those who doubt the election are not pro-democracy forces: Salahuddin
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that those who are giving various statements against democracy casting doubt over the upcoming parliamentary polls are not pro-democracy forces.
The BNP leader said, “They are the forces against the people of Bangladesh. They may be twisting their words for one reason or another, either to delay the election, to disrupt it, or to prevent it from being held at all. But the people of Bangladesh are united".
He said this while addressing a dua mahfil (special prayer) organised by the Jubo Dal in the capital’s Naya Paltan marking BNP chairperson's 81 birthday seeking prayer for her recovery.
BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said that the people of Bangladesh are determined to uphold democracy and exercise their right to vote.
He remarked that the people would resist anyone speaking against these principles.
He called upon political parties to remain united over the election issue, just as they had during the anti-fascism movement.
“We must stay united so that elections can be held in a fair and peaceful manner. Let us engage in dialogue and make the path of democratic transition easier,” Salahuddin added.
The BNP standing committee member also said that a country with a leader like Khaleda Zia can never lose its way.
He said Khaleda Zia has endured life’s struggles and continued her fight for democracy, and today she remains a beacon of hope for the people of the country.
Salahuddin Ahmed stressed the need to maintain national unity in order to rebuild democracy.
He said, "The anti-fascist national unity has already been established. That unity must now be transformed into strength."
The programme, conducted by Jubo Dal general secretary Nurul Islam, was also addressed by former convener of BNP’s Dhaka north city unit Saiful Alam Nirab.
Also present were Jubo Dal joint general secretary Rezaul Kabir, Dhaka north city BNP member-secretary Sazzadul Miraj, Dhaka south city unit member-secretary Rabiul Islam Nayan, along with party leaders at different levels.