Referendum must be held earlier even if parliament election is delayed: Jamaat leader Taher

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s nayeb-e-ameer, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, has said that while he hopes the upcoming national election will be held on time, the implementation of the July National Charter should not be delayed under any circumstances.

He demanded that the national referendum be held first, even if the parliamentary election is postponed due to some reasons.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at a briefing held at the party’s central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka, following a meeting with a visiting Commonwealth delegation led by Linford Andrews, adviser to the Commonwealth’s Electoral Support Division and head of the Pre-Election Assessment mission.