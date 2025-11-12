Mirza Fakhrul clarifies remarks on withdrawal of cases against Awami League

Referring to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s 5 August, 2024 statement urging an end to the politics of vengeance, Fakhrul added, “I want to reiterate that we do not believe in revenge. We do not want to file cases as the Awami League did. If such cases exist, I give you my word—they will all be withdrawn. Every case against the Awami League will be dropped. We want to move forward with love, harmony, and unity.”

He continued, “We want to practice the politics of peace and see peace prevail in Bangladesh. We do not want unrest anymore. That is why we have demanded elections. This government is meant to be for everyone, it is an interim government. Its job is to hold elections and hand over power to the people. For over a year now, it has been working to bring about change.”

Criticising Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies, Fakhrul said, “Unfortunately, one political party—let me name it, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami—is trying to coerce the government by force along with a few others. Their main demand is ‘PR,’ or proportional representation. They want to introduce a system unfamiliar to us, where people vote for parties instead of individuals. The party then decides who becomes an MP. You’ll vote here, but the MP will be chosen in Dhaka—is that acceptable? That’s why we said we reject this system. They are also demanding that the referendum be held before the national election, but we believe both votes—the yes/no referendum and parliamentary election—should be held on the same day.”