BNP will get two-third votes if election held in December: Khandaker Mosharraf

Many of those in the government acknowledge that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would win by a margin of two-third votes if the parliamentary election is held in December, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said on Sunday.

“BNP is the only popular party in the country and many of those in the government also acknowledge that the BNP would win by a margin of two-third votes if the parliamentary election is held in the coming December,” he stated.

Mosharraf Hossain was addressing a discussion organised by the Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad, a body of pro-BNP professionals, marking the 44th death anniversary of former president and the party’s founder Ziaur Rahman in the capital’s National Press Club.