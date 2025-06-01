BNP will get two-third votes if election held in December: Khandaker Mosharraf
Many of those in the government acknowledge that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would win by a margin of two-third votes if the parliamentary election is held in December, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said on Sunday.
“BNP is the only popular party in the country and many of those in the government also acknowledge that the BNP would win by a margin of two-third votes if the parliamentary election is held in the coming December,” he stated.
Mosharraf Hossain was addressing a discussion organised by the Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad, a body of pro-BNP professionals, marking the 44th death anniversary of former president and the party’s founder Ziaur Rahman in the capital’s National Press Club.
The interim government will also have to leave one day, the BNP leader remarked.
“We think they will have the opportunity to leave respectably by handing over the power to the elected government if the election is held in December. There could be nothing more dignified than this. Otherwise if it is delayed you will face such a conspiracy that holding the elections would be uncertain,” he expressed.
The senior BNP also maintained that it will be delayed if the election is held in June.
According to him, this delay will create further opportunities for the fallen autocrat to conspire. Some of such incidents are already taking place.
He pointed out, “There will be the month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr in February and March. There will be public exams in April and May and June is the month of monsoon.”
That is why it is possible to hold the election in December. The government could announce the date whenever it thinks conducive, Mosharraf Hossain added.
Mentioning that the chief adviser has invited them for a discussion over reforms on Monday, the BNP leader said the government actions should be election-oriented if minimum consensus is reached.
He said BNP was disappointed with what the chief adviser said during his visit to Japan. “It has been said that only the BNP wants the election (in December). But who doesn’t want an election? Everyone. We have spoken logically rationality, let them spell out their logic.”
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain highlighted various aspects of the life of Ziaur Rahman in the discussion that was chaired by another BNP standing committee member AZM Zahid.