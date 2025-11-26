Jamaat likely to field Hindu candidate from Khulna-1, Krishna Nandi says receives green signal

Krishna Nandi, the president of the Hindu wing of Jamaat-e-Islami in Dumuria Upazila, may become Jamaat’s candidate in Khulna-1 constituency, which comprises the Hindu-majority Batiaghata and Dacope upazilas of Khulna.

A close associate of Jamaat’s Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, Krishna Nandi’s potential nomination from Khulna-1 has already become a topic of discussion in the area. Krishna Nandi himself has confirmed to Prothom Alo that he has received green signals from the party.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Krishna Nandi said, “If the party announces me as the candidate, I will run from there. The party has somewhat confirmed me for Khulna-1. It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to say it outright yet. People wouldn’t be talking about it if the party hadn’t given a signal.”

In response to another question, he added, “The party has more or less assured me. I am preparing. After the party officially introduces me, I will visit the area soon. Even if I’m not going yet, my people are already going.”