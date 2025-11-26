Election
Jamaat likely to field Hindu candidate from Khulna-1, Krishna Nandi says receives green signal
Krishna Nandi, the president of the Hindu wing of Jamaat-e-Islami in Dumuria Upazila, may become Jamaat’s candidate in Khulna-1 constituency, which comprises the Hindu-majority Batiaghata and Dacope upazilas of Khulna.
A close associate of Jamaat’s Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, Krishna Nandi’s potential nomination from Khulna-1 has already become a topic of discussion in the area. Krishna Nandi himself has confirmed to Prothom Alo that he has received green signals from the party.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Krishna Nandi said, “If the party announces me as the candidate, I will run from there. The party has somewhat confirmed me for Khulna-1. It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to say it outright yet. People wouldn’t be talking about it if the party hadn’t given a signal.”
In response to another question, he added, “The party has more or less assured me. I am preparing. After the party officially introduces me, I will visit the area soon. Even if I’m not going yet, my people are already going.”
Businessman Krishna Nandi’s ancestral home is in Chuknagar of Dumuria upazila. In Khulna-5—formed by Dumuria and Fultola upazilas—Jamaat’s candidate is the party’s Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar. For the past year, Krishna Nandi has been seen at various political gatherings of Golam Porwar in Dumuria and Fultola. Under his leadership, Sanatan (Hindu) men and women have been visibly present at each event. Having joined Jamaat in 2003, Krishna Nandi now serves as the president of the Hindu wing of Dumuria upazila Jamaat. Although discussions about his candidacy in Khulna-1 are ongoing, Jamaat has already announced Batiaghata upazila Jamaat ameer Sheikh Abu Yusuf as its candidate there.
Asked about this, Munshi Mizanur Rahman, member of Jamaat’s central Majlis-e-Shura and secretary of the Khulna district unit, told Prothom Alo, “The central committee has already announced a candidate. But there is an understanding that candidates may be changed later. It was decided around the 15th to 16th of this month that in some constituencies, we will field Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, and indigenous candidates. Discussions are ongoing in that context. What you are hearing is not final. The final candidate list will be available within a few days.”
While BNP has announced candidates in five of Khulna’s six constituencies, it has yet to nominate anyone in Khulna-1. Former district convenor Amir Ejaz Khan is campaigning as an aspirant; he was the BNP candidate in the 2001, 2008, and 2018 elections. Former DU Chhatra Dal leader Ziaur Rahman (Papul) and former DU student leader Partha Dev Mondal are also conducting public outreach. From the Left Democratic Alliance, Dacope upazila parishad vice chairman Kishore Kumar Roy is also being discussed.
According to party and local sources, in Khulna-1—considered an “Awami League stronghold”—BNP has never won since 1991, except in the one-sided election of 15 February 1996. Minority candidates have always been elected here. Although left-leaning parties once had influence, Jamaat’s position was always weak. However, recently Jamaat’s organisational activities have increased somewhat.
According to Election Commission data, in the first national parliamentary election in 1973, the constituency now known as Khulna-1 was designated as Khulna-5. The first MP was Kuber Chandra Biswas. In the second parliamentary election, Profulla Kumar Shill won. In the one-sided election of 15 February 1996, Profulla Kumar won as a BNP candidate. In the June 1996 election, Sheikh Hasina won the seat. After she vacated it, Sheikh Harunur Rashid received Awami League’s nomination for the by-election but lost to minority candidate Panchanan Biswas. Panchanan, however, took oath as an Awami League MP. Panchanan Biswas won again in 2001.
In 2008, Awami League’s Nani Gopal Mondal won. Panchanan Biswas again became MP as the Awami League candidate in 2014 and 2018. In 2024, Nani Gopal Mondal won again. Overall, minority candidates have always been elected from this seat.