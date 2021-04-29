Hefazat leader Mufti Harun Izhar arrested

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mufti Harun Izhar from a madrasah in Lalkhan Bazar area of Chattogram on Wednesday midnight, reports UNB.

Mufti Harun Izhar was the education and cultural affairs secretary of the just defunct Hefazat-e-Islam and son of Mufti Izharul Islam, leader of a section of Islami Oikyajote, said Enamul Hasan, press secretary of the party’s convening committee.

A team of RAB conducted a drive at Jamiatul Ulum Al Islamia Madrasah around 12:00am and arrested Harun Izhar.

He was wanted in 11 cases and had served in jail in a case filed over the grenade attack in Lalkhan Bazar Madrasah that left two students of the institute dead and several injured on 7 October 2013.

Mufti Harun Izhar also wanted in three more cases filed over Hefazat violence in Dhaka in 2013.