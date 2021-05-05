Hefazat plunging into 'uncertainty'

In 2013, a massive rally and subsequently a day-night clash with police made Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh a much talked-about organisation in the country’s politics.

After eight years, the organisation has again caught public attention due to its fierce protest against the Indian prime minister’s visit to Bangladesh. However, this time, the Qawmi-madrassa-centric organisation is in tough crisis because of the government’s stern action against its leaders and activists.

Hefazat while waging protest on a 13-point demand tried to besiege the capital Dhaka on 5 May, 2013. Students and teachers of Qawmi madrassa from across the country thronged the Shapla Chattar. That very night, police succeeded in dispersing the agitating activists of Hefazat. But the government, for long since then, had not been showing harshness against the organisation.

Rather, the government developed a vibrant communication with the Islamist group and entertained several of their demands. But the Hefazat-led conflicts and death of 17 people while protesting against the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit has prompted the government to take strict measures against the protesters.