Several injured in police, Hefazat clash in Narayanganj

Several people including superintendent of police were injured in a clash between the Hefazat-e-Islam men and the law enforcement agency members in Mouchak area of Siddhirganj, Narayanganj on Sunday morning.

Hefazat-e-Islam has been observing a day-night hartal (shutdown) across the country today.

A youth was reported to have sustained bullet injury during the clash that broke out around 11:00am.

Besides, incidents of chase and counter-chase and sporadic clashes were reported since morning. At least 15-20 people were injured that time, said witnesses.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out between the police and Hefazat in the signboard area of Narayanganj around 11:00pm. A very tense situation is prevailing in the area. Long-distance transports remain suspended. Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed in the area to control the law and order situation.