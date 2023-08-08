BNP ‘mastermind’ of killings, conspiracies: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday called for resisting the “evil force” like Bangladesh Nationalist Party as the party is the ‘mastermind’ of killings and conspiracies in Bangladesh, reports news agency BSS.
“We must have to resist the evil force like BNP so that the democracy, liberation war of the country could be protected and also for saving non- communal sense of humanity as well,” he said.
The minister told the newspersons after paying homage to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib at the Banani graveyard in the city marking her 93rd birth anniversary in the morning.
Terming BNP as the ‘mastermind’ of killings and conspiracies in Bangladesh, the ruling party leader said: “The politics of brutal carnage and conspiracies which once started in the country in 1975 with the assassination of Bangabandhu on 15 August, continued with the murdering of four national leaders on 3 November, and the grenade attack on 21 August in 2004, in which Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the main target.”
Mentioning that 23 people including AL leader Ivy Rahman were killed in the attack, Quader said, “BNP is the mastermind of killings and conspiracies in Bangladesh.”
Remembering the contribution of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Quader said the nation is observing her 93rd birth anniversary today as she will be remembered for her ‘wonderful’ sacrifices.
Begum Mujib was not only the wife of Bangabandhu but also a dedicated comrade, he said, adding: “She [Begum Mujib] was such a nearest associate of Bangabandhu who always encouraged and inspired him from behind to move forward during all crises.”