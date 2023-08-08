BNP ‘mastermind’ of killings, conspiracies: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday called for resisting the “evil force” like Bangladesh Nationalist Party as the party is the ‘mastermind’ of killings and conspiracies in Bangladesh, reports news agency BSS.

“We must have to resist the evil force like BNP so that the democracy, liberation war of the country could be protected and also for saving non- communal sense of humanity as well,” he said.