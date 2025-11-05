NCP leans towards BNP over electoral alliance

The National Citizen Party (NCP) now seems to be leaning more towards the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on the question of possible seat-sharing in the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections. The party is in informal talks or contact with the BNP in this regard.

Sources from both parties said the NCP wants to reach an understanding with the BNP on at least 20 constituencies. In addition, the party also wants a share in the cabinet if the BNP comes to power.

All these proposals, demands, and discussions are taking place informally. However, it is still undecided with whom the NCP will form an alliance, whether it will do seat-negotiation, or contest independently. Some of the party’s key leaders are also reportedly in personal contact with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

Prothom Alo spoke to four policy-level leaders of the NCP and several well-informed BNP leaders on this matter. According to these sources, in the informal discussions so far, the NCP wants to reach an understanding with the BNP over at least 20 constituencies, including four in Dhaka.

They further said although the BNP has already announced candidates in many of these constituencies, informal talks or contacts are ongoing. If an understanding is reached, the BNP will withdraw its candidates from the relevant constituencies as needed.