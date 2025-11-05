13th parliamentary election
NCP leans towards BNP over electoral alliance
The National Citizen Party (NCP) now seems to be leaning more towards the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on the question of possible seat-sharing in the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections. The party is in informal talks or contact with the BNP in this regard.
Sources from both parties said the NCP wants to reach an understanding with the BNP on at least 20 constituencies. In addition, the party also wants a share in the cabinet if the BNP comes to power.
All these proposals, demands, and discussions are taking place informally. However, it is still undecided with whom the NCP will form an alliance, whether it will do seat-negotiation, or contest independently. Some of the party’s key leaders are also reportedly in personal contact with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
Prothom Alo spoke to four policy-level leaders of the NCP and several well-informed BNP leaders on this matter. According to these sources, in the informal discussions so far, the NCP wants to reach an understanding with the BNP over at least 20 constituencies, including four in Dhaka.
They further said although the BNP has already announced candidates in many of these constituencies, informal talks or contacts are ongoing. If an understanding is reached, the BNP will withdraw its candidates from the relevant constituencies as needed.
A BNP source said that the discussions are not limited to seat-sharing; NCP leaders also want assurances regarding their future security. Informal talks have even included the proposal that three NCP members be made ministers if the BNP comes to power. BNP has not formally confirmed anything yet, but it does not want the NCP to enter any electoral alliance or seat-sharing arrangement with Jamaat.
Some sources associated with the NCP say that even Jamaat has shown interest in the NCP. Jamaat wants to offer more concessions than the BNP. However, among NCP’s key policymakers, some believe that the new party does not want to be labelled as “right-wing”. They are keen to present themselves as centrist.
Speaking at a press conference on 2 November about electoral alliances or seat-sharing, NCP convener Nahid Islam said, “If we have to unite or enter into any kind of agreement with a party whose core demands are close to ours, then we will consider it.”
Whom in which constituency?
Meanwhile, ahead of the 13th parliamentary election, the NCP formed a ‘Central Election Management Committee’ on Tuesday. The party’s chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary has been made the head of the committee, while senior joint secretary Tasnim Zara has been appointed as its secretary. Another 10 leaders have been made members of the election management committee.
According to an NCP statement on the matter, a central election management committee has been formed to oversee overall preparation and planning for participation in the 2026 national election, candidate selection, grassroots coordination, legal and administrative activities, media and publicity, as well as training and monitoring.
NCP leaders say the party’s convener Nahid Islam wants to contest from Dhaka-11. Member-secretary Akhter Hossen will contest from Rangpur-4. Nasiruddin Patwary is interested in Dhaka-18 or Chandpur-5, while Tasnim Zara is preparing to contest from Dhaka-9 and senior joint convener Ariful Islam Adeeb from Dhaka-14.
The party’s chief organiser for the northern region, Sarjis Alam, intends to contest from Panchagarh-1, and the chief organiser for the southern region, Hasnat Abdullah, from Cumilla-4. Senior joint chief coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud is preparing to contest from Noakhali-6.
Of these seats, BNP has already fielded candidates in all except Dhaka-9 and Dhaka-18. It is not yet known whether these two seats will be kept vacant for NCP candidates.
Besides them, more than 50 other central NCP leaders intend to contest. Among them, Monira Sharmin from Naogaon-5, Sarwar Tusher from Narsingdi-2, Atik Mujahid from Kurigram-2, Abdullah Al Amin from Narayanganj-4, SM Saif Mostafiz from Sirajganj-6, Ashraf Uddin Mahadi from Brahmanbaria-2, and Zainal Abedin Shishir from Comilla-10 are interested in running.
As student representatives in the current interim government, advisors Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, though not directly involved in NCP politics, are reported to influence several party decisions.
According to NCP sources, if a seat-sharing arrangement is reached with BNP, Asif Mahmud is interested in contesting from Dhaka-10 after resigning from government. His candidacy could be under NCP or as an independent. Mahfuj Alam is interested in contesting from Lakshmipur-1 if an understanding with BNP is reached. BNP has kept Dhaka-10 and Lakshmipur-1 vacant, though it is not confirmed yet whether this is specifically for these two advisors. However, Shahadat Hossain Selim, chairman of Bangladesh LDP, has reportedly received a strong signal from BNP to contest Lakshmipur-1 as the alliance’s candidate.
Preparations for going alone too
Alongside discussions on electoral alliances or seat-sharing, NCP is also preparing a list of candidates. According to NCP sources, a partial list of candidates could be published next week.
NCP’s assessment is that the party has a strong position in four to five constituencies. In two or three of these, Jamaat may support NCP candidates, such as in Noakhali-6 and Kurigram-2.
According to one leader, ahead of the election, many from other parties want to join NCP, including several from BNP in different areas. If candidates are fielded in a respectable number of constituencies with these people, NCP could contest independently. Decisions on this, however, will be made at the last moment.
NCP now aims to develop the capacity to contest independently, said the party’s joint convener Monira Sharmin.
She told Prothom Alo, “At this moment, NCP is not focusing on electoral alliances. We are in regular, informal contact with various political parties and are observing the situation. We are using the election environment to enhance our organisational dynamism.” She added,
“So far, we intend to contest independently. Whether an alliance or seat-sharing happens will be seen only after the election schedule is announced or by its final date,” the NCP leader announced.