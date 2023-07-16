BNP made people their opponents to make foreign maters happy: Obaidul Quader

“In the name of so-called movement, they (BNP) want to gain political interest by creating a frightening situation through terrorism and violence,” he added.

Quader also stated that BNP’s movement means destroying national resources and killing the country’s people through arson attacks.

Those who consider the people as their enemies never get the support of common people and the movement the BNP is waging relying on its foreign masters will not bring any welfare of the people but will weaken the country, he said.

The road transport and bridges minister said BNP has made people of the country their opponents to make its foreign maters happy.

The so-called movement of BNP is a movement to seize the state power in anyway as there is no public involvement in this movement, he alleged in the statement.

The AL general secretary also said BNP leaders were over-excited once the United States announced its new visa policy, and then the BNP leaders got crazy to implement their apolitical ambitions by violating the dignity of the government and the country’s people.