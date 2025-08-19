Govt committed to holding election in February: Asif Nazrul

Referring to the government's firm stance on elections, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Tuesday said the government, in line with the Chief Adviser's announcement, is firmly committed to holding the national election next February.

"The government is moving forward with all preparations for the election. The polls will be held in February, and the government's stance on this remains unwavering," he said after a meeting at the Cabinet Division.

Commenting that the statements of political parties regarding the timing of the election are part of the political process, Dr Asif Nazrul said the responsibility of holding the election lies with the government, not with any political party. "On behalf of the government, we are saying in unequivocal terms that the election will be completed in February," he added.