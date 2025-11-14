3 advisers working for one party, misleading chief adviser: Jamaat leader Taher

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami naib-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher has alleged that three advisers of the interim government are working on behalf of a particular political party.

“Let me state very clearly: three advisers are misleading the chief adviser in various ways, supplying him with incorrect information and manipulating him. By doing so, they are covertly attempting to steer the government towards a situation where a free and fair election cannot take place,” he said.

Taher on Friday morning made these remarks at a joint press conference of the eight-party alliance currently engaged in the movement.