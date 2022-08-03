BNP staged Bhola incident to create anarchy in country: Information Minister

BNP wants dead body for politics and the incident of Bhola was created for fulfilling this evil intention, Hasan told newspersons at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.
He further said, in fact, the politics of BNP is for creating instability in the country, spreading propaganda to create confusion among the masses and for this they have been lying continuously. These are the main principle of their politics, he added.
Hasan Mahmud also said BNP’s ill attempts of hatching anti-state conspiracy and creating anarchy increase when the month of August comes.
“BNP didn’t inform police that they would hold rallies in Bhola on 31 July. But police helped them so that they can hold rallies,” the minister claimed.
He said police fired teargas when they started vandalising shops and throwing bricks on police. Even the BNP activists fired on police and beat up a policeman at their party office, said Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League.
The minister said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made a provocative speech today (Tuesday). But, the leaders and activists of Awami League have not yet taken to the streets, he added.
The minister urged the AL leaders and activists to remain alert against all conspiracies and anarchy.
Replying to a query over ‘hartal’, Hasan said BNP called hartal in the past too, but no one responded to their call. The countrymen will resist them if they try to create any instability and do sabotage in the name of strike, he added.