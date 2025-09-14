If Liberation War not accepted, then Bangladesh itself would be denied: Jamaat leader Azad

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad said that if the Liberation War is not accepted, then Bangladesh itself would effectively be denied.

He made the remark today, Sunday afternoon, while briefing reporters after a meeting between leaders of political parties and the National Consensus Commission at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Answering a question, Jamaat leader Hamidur Rahman Azad said, “We have been doing politics following Bangladesh’s legal and constitutional processes. We have repeatedly said that the Liberation War is our achievement; everyone is doing politics accepting Bangladesh, so are we. So there is no room to drag up old issues. If the Liberation War is not acknowledged, then Bangladesh will effectively be denied.”