BNP-nominated Subarna Thakur had also sought nomination from AL
Subarna Shikdar Thakur, a leader holding a post in the Kashiani upazila unit of the Awami League, has received nomination from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for a reserved women’s seat in the 13th National Parliament election.
During the Awami League’s time in power, she had also south the party’s nomination for a reserved seat. The issue has sparked widespread discussion on social media.
A person named Shyamal Kanti Barai, associated with Awami League politics, wrote on Facebook, “Well, at least we now have a representative in the current government.”
Meanwhile, district unit Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Md Raju Khan, posted, “Breaking news… Subarna Thakur, Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary of Kashiani upazila Awami League, has been nominated as a female MP from BNP.”
Party sources say that Subarna Thakur served as the Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary in the latest committee of the Kashiani upazila Awami League.
Following the triennial conference on 30 November 2022, the full committee was announced on 1 January 2023. Her name appears at serial number 27 on the list signed by GM Shahabuddin Azam, General Secretary of the Gopalganj district Awami League. Various images circulating on social media also show her presence at Awami League programmes.
After BNP published its list of nominees for the reserved women’s seats, discussion began regarding Subarna Shikdar’s past political affiliations. Some of her earlier statements have gone viral again on social media.
In one video, she is seen speaking to journalists after collecting a nomination form to seek Awami League’s nomination for a reserved parliamentary seat during its tenure in power. She said, “I believe the Honorable Prime Minister, the mother of humanity, will give me nomination so that I can work for the welfare of people.”
Another video shows her identifying herself as the Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary of the Kashiani upazila Awami League.
However, Subarna Shikdar Thakur has denied being involved in Awami League’s organisational activities. When asked, she said, “At one point I was listed as the Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary of the Kashiani upazila Awami League, but I had no consent in this. My name was included without informing me. I never saw that list and never took part in any party activities.”
Responding to another question, she added, “I did not formally resign either, because I never accepted the position in the first place. I am mainly busy with religious activities and travel at home and abroad. During my student life at Khulna City College, I was involved with the student wing of BNP.”
Golam Mostafa, president of Kashiani upazila BNP, said, “The party has nominated those it deems qualified. Grassroots leaders and activists would have been more satisfied if dedicated party workers had been chosen. However, there is no room to go beyond the party’s decision—we must accept it and work accordingly.”
Several BNP leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while new members can join the party, granting nomination to someone who had long been involved with another party may be unfair to dedicated activists. This could create divisions within the party and have negative effects at the grassroots level.