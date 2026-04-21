BNP-nominated Subarna Thakur had also sought nomination from AL

Subarna Shikdar Thakur, a leader holding a post in the Kashiani upazila unit of the Awami League, has received nomination from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for a reserved women’s seat in the 13th National Parliament election.

During the Awami League’s time in power, she had also south the party’s nomination for a reserved seat. The issue has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

A person named Shyamal Kanti Barai, associated with Awami League politics, wrote on Facebook, “Well, at least we now have a representative in the current government.”

Meanwhile, district unit Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Md Raju Khan, posted, “Breaking news… Subarna Thakur, Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary of Kashiani upazila Awami League, has been nominated as a female MP from BNP.”

Party sources say that Subarna Thakur served as the Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary in the latest committee of the Kashiani upazila Awami League.

Following the triennial conference on 30 November 2022, the full committee was announced on 1 January 2023. Her name appears at serial number 27 on the list signed by GM Shahabuddin Azam, General Secretary of the Gopalganj district Awami League. Various images circulating on social media also show her presence at Awami League programmes.