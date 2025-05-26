What’s wrong if army chief talks about returning to democratic process: Amir Khasru

Referring to all eyes on the Army Chief’s statement following Sheikh Hasina’s departure on 5 August, BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury questioned, “What’s the problem if the Army Chief now speaks in favour of returning to the democratic process?”

Citing the army chief’s proposal as a positive move, the senior BNP leader said, “He spoke about establishing democracy.”

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury made the remarks while addressing an event in the capital’s DRU Auditorium on Monday.

“It is not possible to form a unity solely for the benefit of one individual. It is unacceptable to hinder democracy in the name of reform. The BNP spoke about reform seven years ago. Our 27-point agenda, along with those who participated in the simultaneous movement, later evolved into a 31-point agenda through coordination. Therefore, the call for reform is ours. Those who now speak of implementation — this is not originally their idea," the BNP leader said.